Nigeria: Shehu Sani to Buhari - Spend Abacha's Loot On Projects Nigerians Can See With Their 'Korokoro' Eyes

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has disagreed with the federal government's proposed disbursement of the $320 million recovered Abacha loot.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said the money will be put into the conditional cash transfer (CCT) scheme targeted at the "poorest of Nigerians".

On Friday, the federal government said it will commence disbursement of the recovered loot to 302,000 poor households in 19 states in July.

Commenting on the development via Twitter, the senator said the money will end up with beneficiaries "whose names are supplied" by governors, ministers, lawmakers and "Buhari's men".

He suggested that the money should be spent on a project visible to Nigerians.

"Sharing $350 million recovered loot to 180 million Nigerians is impossible," Sani tweeted on Saturday. "It will end up with beneficiaries whose names will be given by governors, ministers, lawmakers and the President's men.

"Let it be tied to a project Nigerians can see with their 'Korokoro eyes'."

