Malawi: Blue Eagles Leave It Late to Grab Airtel Top 8 Cup

Blue Eagles Sunday leave it late to grab Airtel Top 8 Cup after beating the favourites Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the final played before capacity crowd at Bingu National Stadium (BSN) in Area 48, Lilongwe.

The Area 30 outfit has become the second team to claim the precious title of Airtel Top 8 after another Lilongwe giant Silver Strikers won it last year through penalty shoot out against Be Forward Wanderers 10-9.

Hero of the day was substitute Stauart Mbengue who came in for John Malidali in the 78th and scored a penalty in the 92nd minute when Eagles were awarded a penalty after Bullets captain, Yamikani Fodya had fouled Gilbert Chirwa.

The whisle final saw ugly scenes as angry Bullets fans felt the referees, Micheck Jamu's decision to award a penalty was harsh and they started throwing miles into the pick.

Dignitaries who were seated at the VIP stand had to run for their dear life as stones, bottles and other objects were being thrown out as a result the medal presentation ceremony was delayed for a considerable minutes.

Bullets players did not receive their medals instead some officials came to collect on their behalf.

Referee Jamu was manhandled right on the pitch it took the stewards and police to rescue from the jaws of the crocodile.

Blue Eagles have ended their six year Cup drought owing to their last win in Carlsberg Cup against Escom United.

The first half the two teams began the game on a slow pace but Eagles nearly went into a lead through Chirwa in the third minute when his header from close range wide at goal.

Bullets winger, Rightious Banda's was put through by Henry Kabichi in the 29th minute but his shot went wide.

The Champions: Blue Eagles

Eagle's midfielder, Gregory Nachipo had his cross in the 43rd minutes parried for a corner by Bullets goalie, Rabson Chienda.

The teams rested when the balance of power was equal and fans were hungry for goals though no clear cut chances were being created by both sides.

The second half saw Blue Eagles a changed side as they launched a number of raids towards Bullets goal but were lacking killer punch with Mecium Mhone, Maxwell Salambula and Malidadi doing the donkey works.

Bullets defence of the trio Miracle Gabeya, Bashir Maunde and Fodya worked 24 hours on guard and saw Eagle's Chirwa missing again in the 49th minute with Bullets goalie, Chienda to beat.

Eagle's captain, Mhone put through Chirwa in the 56th minute but his effort was stopped by alert goalie, Chienda.

Bullets veteran midfielder, Fisher Kondowe nearly broke the deadlock on 67th minute with Eagle's keeper, John Soko to beat he hit the side netting.

Bullets rested Mike Mkwate for Nelson Kangunje in 76th minute and Eagle's brought in Mbungue for Malidadi in the 78th minute.

Kondowe was substituted in the 85th minute for Mussa Manyenje.

As the clock was time and when the game was drawing closer to regulation time, Bullets the game was heading for penalties they brought in their first choice goalkeeper, Ernest Kakhobwe who has a track record of saving crucial penalties.

Three minutes were added by referee, Jamu and in the 92nd minutes Mhone put Chirwa through and Fodya brought him down in the penalty box and the referee awarded Eagles a penalty.

Both players Kakhobwe and Mbungue were brought into the field for penalty shoot out but the opportunity was provided for the two to face off.

The resultant spot kick was brilliantly converted by Mbungue to grab a winner for Blue Eagles 1-0.

Blue Eagles Coach Deklerk Msakakuona said he was happy to win the cup and it has come at the right time after six years without trophy.

" We knew that it will be tough game but our game plan was to play the Bullets game of passing. We managed to contain and they created few chances and we finished them in the dying minutes," he said

Bullets technical panel was not available for interviews as they rushed to dressing room due to violent scene by Bullets fans.

Eagles captain, Mhone was named man of the match and went away with K50 000 and Be Forward Wanderers veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo won golden boot award with two penalty goals he scored against Kamuzu Barracks home and away.