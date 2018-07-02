Angola: Teachers' Union Defends Country's Educative Reform

Cuito — The head of the Angolan Teachers Union (Sinprof), Guilherme Silva, defended on Saturday in central Bíe province, the need to outlining policies to revise the current educative reform in use in Angola, so as to improve the quality of education in the country.

Speaking to Angop at the end of an assembly with teachers aimed at reporting local teachers' problems, the Sinprof leader underlined that the current educative reform in use in Angola does not meet the expectations of the professionals.

However, he added that primary education teachers (teaching all the subjects in the school syllables) continue worrying the institution, due to their timetable and the poor domain of the subjects by some teachers which leads to the poor quality of the education.

Bíe province with estimated 1.455.255 inhabitants has currently 13,569 teachers.

Over 600 pupils of the primary and secondary education have been enrolled in the province for the current school year.