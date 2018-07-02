Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan International Joins Zambian Side Nkana

Kenyan international Musa Mohammed on Monday signed a two-year deal with Zambian club Nkana FC.

Mohammed, who was unattached after parting ways acrimoniously with Albanian second tier side KF Tirana two months ago, will wear jersey number 5 during his stay at Nkana, the same one he was wearing while at Gor Mahia.

Details of the amounts involved in the deal remain scanty, but sources privy to the deal indicate that the Lang'ata High School alumnus will be earning a cumulative amount of Sh10 million for the duration of his contact.

Speaking to Nation Sport from Lusaka on Monday, Mohammed said that he was excited to begin his new life in Zambia, and promised to work hard to fulfil both his personal ambitions and those of his new club.

"I feel very proud of this moment. I have gone through hell in the last three months because I wasn't playing football. I take this as a fresh opportunity from God, and I intend to put every effort towards delivering for my club. This (Nkana) is the biggest club in Zambia and I can't believe I am part of them. God is great," he said.

Mohammed was signed by K'Ogalo immediately after completing his studies at Lang'ata High School, and stayed there for close to nine seasons.

He however refused to renew his contract at the beginning of this year and crossed over to FK Tiranna under the influence of former Gor coach Jose Marcelo alias Ze Maria.

The 27-year-old would however terminate his contract with the Albanian club just four months into his contract before returning to the country as an unattached player.

The Brazilian coach, who worked with Mohammed at Gor, later explained that the centre back failed to settle at the club.

"Musa never adapted here in Europe and from the first day he had difficulties with food, climate, training intensity and many other things," Ze Maria said.