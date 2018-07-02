Luanda — The senior males National Basketball Team last Sunday in Cairo lost 56-66 to DR Congo, in the last round of the second eliminatory stage qualifier for the 2019 China World Cup, having, however, guaranteed the pass to next eliminatory stage

Angola, in group C, have 10 points.

Sixteen teams split in four groups are until February 2019 competing for five places attributed for the first time to Africa to take part in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

China will host the world championship on 31 August to 15 September next year.