Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Passes 28 Bills in One Year

The Lagos State House of Assembly has since its inauguration on June 8, 2015 passed into Laws 28 Bills with over a 100 resolutions.

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa disclosed this at the 12th edition of the annual lecture commemorating the third session of the 8th Assembly with the theme: "Strengthening Legislative Institutions: Panacea for Enduring Democracy" held at the weekend in Lagos.

According to him. "As representatives of the people we strongly believe that the anniversary is a medium to contribute intellectually to the growth and development of the tenets of democracy which in turn will strengthen and deepen our democratic practice and institutions".

He harped on the need for the survival of the legislature for democracy to thrive and be sustained adding that this must be seen as the responsibility of all, most especially the Executive.

Obasa pointed out that an executive arm that negatively influences the business of the legislature cannot be categorised to be democratic.

He stated categorically that "The Executive should play the role of a father who ensures the survival of his child. In addition, the relationship between the Executive and Legislature should be of cordiality. Otherwise, a sign of instability and catastrophe will rear its ugly head".

Obasa noted that due to the public outrage over some parts of the Land Use Charge Law 2018 that were perceived obnoxious, the Assembly, in line with its commitment towards inclusive governance, engaged in extensive dialogue with various stakeholders to ensure its proper review.

He also said passage of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission Law 2018, will ensure that only professionally qualified teachers are employed in the state while the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 is expected to address issues relating to the challenges of road commuters in the state.