Africa: Cecafa-Kagame Cup - Gor Mahia, Rayon Share Spoils As Jku Beat Kator

Burundi-import, Pierre Kwizera score a late to rescue Rayon Sport from defeat and earn them a 2-2 draw with Gor Mahia in a Group B clash Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Early goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and midfielder Humphrey Mieno put Kenya Champions, Gor Mahia, upfront before Ismaila Diarra cut the lead from the spot. Kwizera struck the equalizer late to save the Kigali-based side from the jaws of defeat.

The draw gives Djibouti representatives, Port Louis breath at the top of Group B after a 2-1 victory over Lydia Ludic of Burundi earlier on Saturday.

In Group A, leading marksman Danny Sserunkuma helped Vipers to settle for a 1-1 draw with holders Azam in Chamazi. Shaban Iddi gave Azam the lead with a long range shot on the 22 minutes before former Sserunkuma equalized five minutes later.

In the other Group A match, JKU from Zanzibar beat South Sudan representatives, Kator City 2-0 courtesy strikes from Abdulrahman Mussa and Selemani Nassoro.

Azam share top spot with JKU on four points apiece, two more than Vipers with Kator at the bottom with no point. The successive loss by Kator makes them become the first club to exit the competition.

Results

Sunday, 1 July 2018

Group A

JKU (Zanzibar) 2-0 Kator (South Sudan)

Vipers (Uganda) 1-1 Azam (Tanzania)

Group B

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 2-2 Gor Mahia (Kenya)