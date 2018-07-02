2 July 2018

Angola Attending AU 31st Summit in Nouakchott

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, with President Mohamed Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and African Union Chairperson President Paul Kagame, officiating the Inauguration of Nelson Mandela Avenue in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Nouakchott — An Angolan delegation led by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, is attending the African Union Summit taking place from July1, 2 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

According to a press note from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the opening ceremony was preceded by a closed doors working session, which brought together several AU organs, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the African Development Bank (ADB) and United Nations Economic Community for Africa (UNECA).

The opening session counted on addresses by Paul Kagamé, President of Rwanda and the acting AU chairperson, from hosting country President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit; the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres; and the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas also addressed the opening of the event.

The conference is to end this Monday after the approval of the AU budget for 2019, followed by discussions on the institutional reforms project based on the report presented by the Rwandan president, Paul Kagamé.

