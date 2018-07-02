South Africa: 'All We Want Is Justice and Attention From the Police' Says Pietermaritzburg Resident

"All we want is justice and attention from the police," says Pietermaritzburg resident Mondli Zondi.

He was among dozens of South African Communist Party (SACP) members and Edendale residents on Friday, calling for more police presence in the community.

"We want the police to do their jobs. Last year a teacher was killed in the front of the learners. Violence is continuing in the province. We want the Department of Community Safety to take our concerns seriously," he said.

The group marched from Dalespark to the Department. People with disability also joined the march. The group handed over a memorandum listing their demands which included that action be taken against albinism killings and for the recent taxi violence to end.

SACP chairperson in KZN James Nxumalo said, "Cases of young boys raping gogos are an insult. Women are being killed by their boyfriends and husbands. In some cases the perpetrators are arrested, but released a short while later. Those people must not get bail."

Nxumalo added that the government should have campaigns to educate people about albinism. "People still believe people with albinism should be killed for muthi. They are not different from any other citizen," said Nxumalo.

Sonke Ndlovu from France township highlighted the impact that hijacking of ambulance workers have had on those living in townships. She said her family was affected in 2017. "Ambulances are not safe coming to our settlement. Some feel that France is not safe to respond to calls there. The police should ensure that everyone is safe," said Ndlovu.

Community Safety and Liaison chief director Thami Mohlomi accepted the memorandum. "We will look at the memorandum and report back. As the department we are against crime activities."