Liberia: Weah Gets Doctorate Degree

The administration of Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County, has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on President George Manneh Weah.

The university in the citation said the Doctorate Degree of Humane Letter (L.H.D) - Honoris Causa conferred on the president is in recognition of his accomplishments in many fields including humanity, football, peace-building and education.

The honor was bestowed on the president during the 57th commencement convocation of the University on Friday, June 29, 2018 in Suakoko, Bong County, where the president served as commencement speaker.

Speaking minutes after receiving the honorary doctorate degree, President Weah challenged the graduates to be vigilant and determined in whatever professional path they intend to pursue after leaving the walls of Cuttington University.

He admonished the graduates to think bigger than they have done before; look beyond what they have known, what they have seen; what others before them have done and to believe that they can do better and greater things.

Speaking on the topic: 'The Path Will Not Always Be Clear,' the president told the graduates that "I challenge each of you that where ever you go next, to always think about ways to innovate in your chosen profession, ways to get over obstacles that have stopped others, ways to create new things, solve problems and serve others."

Quoting philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the president told the graduates "do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."

He pointed out that his government is building a better Liberia and it will take people with new ideas, new ways of approaching issues; people who are determined not only to just talk but to take new different and even radical actions.

However, he reminded them that in pursuit of their professional goals and dreams, the path will not always be clear.

He indicated that many people fail not because they are not good, but because they are not patient, resilient and committed to whatever they choose to do, saying "they abandoned them when they are just about to succeed."

Amidst ovation, the president said "you may have a well laid put plan with a very clear goal, but life will introduce challenges and obstacles along the way. Whether it is lack of resources, maybe illness, death of loved one, or a business deal gone bad, or the failure of something that you started... remember my message to you; the path will not always be clear."

To this, he challenged the graduates to dream, think, plan, be committed, work hard, try, fail, learn, try again and win.

He recalled how he lost two sequential elections in 2005 and 2011, but never gave up and in 2014 and 2017, he became victorious.

"My life has been a result of this process. My life didn't start when I got titles and recognition. The little boy from the slums of Gibralta naturally understood that this was the process of life. As a young football player, I understood that this was the process of life. I would have to think about the game, study it, be committed, work hard on my skills, sometimes try a different pass, make a new move, try something different, and sometimes succeed, but oftentimes failed... and I would tell myself: the path will not always be clear," he said amidst applauses.

Continuing, the Liberian leader said "I always would try to learn what life was teaching me when I failed, and would try again. And sometimes, I would even fail again, but I never gave up. I was determined to succeed. I refused to go back to the old me. I became a better person using my past experiences as a lesson. When I decided some 15 years ago, at the end of my professional career in sports, to enter the political arena and contest for the leadership of this country, the same process applied. I dreamt, I thought, I planned, I was committed, I worked hard, I tried, I failed, I learned, I tried again, I failed again, I learned, and I tried again, and I won."

He told the graduates that they cannot expect to get extraordinary result from ordinary efforts, adding "you will only get extraordinary results from making extraordinary efforts. Be prepared always to make extraordinary efforts to achieve your goals."

President Weah further told the graduates that they can make a difference in Liberia only if they take the risk of acting beyond the ordinary, saying "take risk, and do not be afraid to fail because failure is part of the process. In my view, failure is merely an opportunity to learn a personal lesson from life. That is the way life is; it gives you the test before it teaches you the lesson. Never give up! The process is ongoing and continuous because the path will not always be clear."

In the citation, the university stated that "during your football career, you stood off the pitch to denounce racism in football, and you became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. You used football to bring hope and joy to the children of Liberia and Africa in general."

It also recalled how the President used proceeds from a "Lively UP Africa" CD in 1998 to raise funds for charity in other African countries -then beset by conflicts and social disorders.

The University also recalled President Weah's role as peace ambassador during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2013: promote national reconciliation and peace-building, impacted and informed the decision to confer the doctorate Degree on him.

"Your timely intervention in the recent impasse at Cuttington University has proven again that you are indeed a problem-solver, and an expert in conflict resolution. You have committed and continues to commit your personal resources and finances in peace-building initiatives," the University recounted in the citation read by Prof. Anthony Siakor, Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs. In recognition of these facts, in appreciation of your selfless services to humanity and the well-being of the people of Liberia, the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Senate of Cuttington University now hereby confer on you, Your Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, 24th President of the Republic of Liberia, the Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (L.H.D) Honoris Causa, with all the rights and privileges thereto appertaining."

Over 600 students received degrees in various disciplines from Cuttington University.