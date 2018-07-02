Rio Paralympian Goldy Fuchs is on the next step of his para-cycling journey and it finds himself in the Netherlands, writes MARK ETHERIDGE.

That's the first destination of a venture which sees him competing in a World Cup in Emmen as part of a build-up to August's World Championships.

The Cape Town-based Fuchs flew out of a freezing Cape Town at the weekend.

'I'm fit and healthy and ready to go for a great tour to come. I will be traveling alone from South Africa but will be joined in Amsterdam by a mechanic from Spain, Ruben Jimenez, who's going to assist me for the week of the World Cup in Emmen,' he told Team SA.

'On 8 July, I'll be travelling to Maniago in Italy and stay there for three weeks before the start of the World Championships which take place from 2-5 August in Maniago.'

Fuchs will be assisted by Spain's Pablo de Pedro as manager during the week of the World Championships.'

Elaborating on his preparation, Fuchs continued: 'I had a good build up after national champs and hope that everything will fall perfectly into place on my days of competition.'

This year sees him linking up with a new coach, Katia Esterhuizen. 'It'll be our first big test to see how I compare with my 'international competitors.'

He also emphasised the struggle for funding that enabled him to make the trip to Europe. 'I received great support from my family and friends who held fundraisers, helping me to pay for this European tour which is 100% self-funded. I however, still need a bit more funding for the last week at the World Championships.'

'I'm most grateful for my Heavenly Father for keeping me healthy through these cold winter days in Cape Town and for giving me the opportunity to go cycling against the best in the World. My motto is the same as that of world champion boxer, Floyd Mayweather: Hard work and dedication.'

To give Fuchs a helping hand click on this link:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/goldy-to-world-champs