Uganda: Boxer Mustafa Katende Collapses in Training, Dies

Kampala — Professional boxer Mustafa Katende has died after collapsing in a training session this morning at Police Training School Gym in Kibuli, Kampala.

Mr Dan Kasole, the head coach of Police Boxing Club said Katende, a regular, passionate trainee here, was reluctant to work out this morning, seemingly not feeling fine. But when Ayub Kalule, his main trainer came, he put on the gloves.

"Mustafa said he was not feeling fine, that he was sick and his colleagues told him to resume tomorrow but when Mzee (Ayub) Kalule came he said 'let me do just three rounds," Kasole narrates on phone.

But in about the second round of hitting pads, Katende lost balance, collapsed on his back and hit the concrete floor.

"We rushed to him as he gasped for breath, as we waved him with shirts," Kasole adds. We rushed him to hospital." At Nsambya Hospital, about a kilometre from the gym. He shortly breathed his last.

"Doctors have told us that he might have suffered a heart attack," Kasole concluded in a shaky voice.

But Katende's promoter George Sseruwu has dismissed the possibility that he was sick.

"He has been training for his next fight (on July 30 in Poland). He also talked with the chairman (Eddie Bazira of Baltic Promotions). He usually shares his problems with us. How couldn't he tell us if he was sick? Maybe he had not eaten," he said.