Tanzania: Smart Cities in Tanzania Could Match Korea's Development

Tanzania's hopes has been revived in its endeavor to lure more investors into the country, following some worthwhile anecdotes by a global e-learning expert. Scanning at the national budget report released by the East African countries lately, their top priority seemed to be development of infrastructure to give investors an easy time in their territories. A fat budget has been prepared for the infrastructure sector touted to be a significant area to drive development and economic progress.

Tanzania is looking to revive the dream of smart cities and has received massive boost from Mr Charles Senkondo who has hailed President Magufuli's tactics to raise the industrialization sector as a plan to attract investors. Concurrently with the development of infrastructure, the country has aligned itself to harvest maximum benefits as it strives to lifts it economy. During a Smart Cities dialogue in Dar es Salaam, Mr Senkondo forecasts a positive paradigm shift in Tanzania with the smart cities playing a pivotal role in the country.

The smart cities will position Tanzania to be in line with the world which has set it pace according to science and technology. The two have changed the view of the world business and lifestyle bringing a rather different yet effective perspective into play. Tanzania has seen a growth in technology with the growth of e-commerce in the country and other technological advancements to steer the economic growth of the country.

Drawing similarities from Korea, Mr Senkondo has assured Tanzania they can keep the pace by adding extras on their project. In 1960, both countries seemed to be a t par in development but Korea has evolved since then, leaving Tanzania behind. Korea has focused on supporting the local regions as well as looking for ways to modernize itself under local governance.

The Internet of Things (IoT) would be the next mountain to climb as far as smart cities are concerned for Tanzania. The integration and synchronization of devices would be key in developing the smart cities to reap the desired benefits. It will open even more opportunities for Tanzania that should highly captivate the attention of investors.

By putting local governance strategy and imbibing of IoT plan from Korea, Tanzania should be on course to replicate a number of achievements from Korea to the East African soil. These pillars should drive the economic traffic in Tanzania and make it in contention for the investment hub position in East Africa, shaking the strength of Ethiopia whose progress and potential has been likened to China over the past few months.