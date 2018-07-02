Namibia: Chinese Denies 'Hidden Agenda' Allegations

Oshekasheka — Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming has hit back at critics that Chinese have a hidden agenda to support education development programmes.

Zhang said the first award of the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship at Otjomuise was met with critics by some Namibians questioning the Chinese agenda.

"I do not have any hidden agenda. What we are doing here is part of our social responsibility because we see ourselves as one family with the Namibian people," said Zhang.

He made the remarks at Oshekasheka Combined School on Friday, where he handed over N$40 000 to benefit vulnerable learners of the Oikango and Oshekasheka schools.

The money will be used to purchase learning materials for the learners.

China was recently also criticised for handing over 157 Huawei MediaPad M3 lite tablets worth N$700 000 to members of the National Assembly.

Some members of Parliament supported by some members of the public are concerned that the devices may compromise the safety and security of the country.

The suspicions were aroused by unconfirmed allegations, following recent claims that Huawei was spying for the Chinese government.

Similar scholarships were handed over to schools in Omusati and Ohangwena regions last week.

Zhang said the scholarships are initiated to support the development of education in the country.

The ambassador was hopeful that the scholarships will provide a platform to the learners to transform their lives.

"We cannot change our family or neighbours but we can change our own lives through education, Zhang stated.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa encouraged the learners to remain committed and excel in their school work.

"I am convinced that now that you are almost 'stress-free', you will live up to the task and make your parents, teachers and the nation at large proud by passing with flying colours," Kashuupulwa said.