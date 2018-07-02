Namibia: Namigreen Ramps Up Efforts to Rid the Country of e-Waste

Electronics Waste (Ewaste) company, NamiGreen in a move of creating local jobs, while doing something good for the environment is ramping up efforts to rid the country of it's e-waste.

The company which was founded in 2017 to date has revitalized an existing facility in Windhoek and is operated in collaboration with transportation company, Transworld Cargo, who established the e-waste management facility earlier.

NamiGreen was founded by an entrepreneur from Denmark, Europe with the mission of NamiGreen to prevent electronic waste, such as computers, phones, printers, and other electronics ending up in landfills and polluting the environment.

Unfortunately, often it is the case, that a lot of consumer electronics is thrown directly in the garbage when it is no longer usable. This eventually ends up in landfills causing major health and environmental problems for generations thereafter. NamiGreen is taken steps to prevent this.

At the e-waste facility, NamiGreen collects, sorts and manages electronic waste and ensures safe disposal and later recycling.

"We recycle broken/old computers, mobile phones, laptops, and basically every other electronics you can think of," said the founder of NamiGreen, Per Hansen.

After all the e-waste is sorted as, it will be transferred to designated facilities operating in accordance with ISO-certified guidelines.

Together with European companies, NamiGreen employs modern technology to ensure that all electronics are recycled in accordance with best practices.

Much of the older and even newer electronics, contain hazardous substances, such as lead, cadmium, chromium, brominated flame retardants, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and more, which is both dangerous to humans but also the environment itself. In many countries, used electronics, or e-waste, are causing major problems for the environment as independent traders typically burn the electronics over fires for metal extraction.

According to Hansen, to avoid a similar situation in Namibia, NamiGreen is working with local officials as well municipalities and companies, to safely handle all e-waste.

Hansen said that at various sites, NamiGreen has put up containers where people can drop-off electronic waste.

"NamiGreen collects and then safely handles the electronic waste. We also offers a free collection service for organizations and companies - the companies can simply go to on our webpage,h https://www.namigreen.com/request and place a collection request, whereafter NamiGreen collects the electronic waste," he added.