Lubango — More than 5.8 billion kwanzas is the value of the global debt contracted by the electric power consumers of the municipalities of Lubango, Humpata, Chibia, Matala and Quipungo, province of Huíla, to the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE).
The information was released Saturday in Lubango by the Company communication's officer Wilson Haukelo, adding that the referred amount has been accumulated for 16 years. The list of client include public and private institutions, as well as domestic customers. ENDE in Huíla has 72,000 public and private clients in the five municipalities namely Lubango, Chibia, Matala, Humpata and Quipungo.