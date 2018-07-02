An Angolan delegation led by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, is attending the African Union Summit taking… Read more »

The information was released Saturday in Lubango by the Company communication's officer Wilson Haukelo, adding that the referred amount has been accumulated for 16 years. The list of client include public and private institutions, as well as domestic customers. ENDE in Huíla has 72,000 public and private clients in the five municipalities namely Lubango, Chibia, Matala, Humpata and Quipungo.

Lubango — More than 5.8 billion kwanzas is the value of the global debt contracted by the electric power consumers of the municipalities of Lubango, Humpata, Chibia, Matala and Quipungo, province of Huíla, to the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE).

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.