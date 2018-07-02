2 July 2018

Angola: Girabola2018 - Petro Draw and Get Delayed in Leadership Race

Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost the opportunity to join the leaders of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018) after drawing away nil-nil last Sunday with Académica do Lobito, in the 20th round of the Girabola.

Petro de Luanda now have 36 points and are second on the standing, while the leaders, 1º de Agosto, have 38 points.

Académica do Lobito with 26 points come in the fifth position of the standing.

Another Sunday draw (1-1) was between Cuando Cubango FC and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte, while Sporting de Cabinda beat Recreativo do Libolo by 2-0.

The round was opened on Saturday with 1º de Agosto thrashing Kabuscorp do Palanca by 5-0, while Bravos do Maquis beat Domant do Bengoby por 3-2.

1º de Agosto are the title holders.

