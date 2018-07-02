Namibia: Commercial Banks' Liquidity Grows

THE liquidity position of the commercial banking sector grew to N$4 billion at the end of May 2018, up from N$3,2 billion recorded at the end of April 2018.

This was outlined in the May 2018 money and banking statistics report, which attributed the growth to the maturing of treasury bills.

The report showed that the stock of foreign reserves decreased at the end of May 2018 to N$28,2 billion, from N$30,7 billion at the end of April 2018. The decrease emanates from commercial banks taking advantage of favourable investment conditions abroad.

Credit extension

Growth in total credit extended to businesses also moderately increased during the period under review, standing at 4,3%, compared to the 4,1% at the end of April 2018.

"The improved growth was reflected in all credit categories, most notably mortgages and other loans and advances. Growth in other loans and advances and mortgages rose by 2,3% and 3,1%, respectively, to reach 10,2% and 14,3%, respectively, at the end of May 2018," the report said.

However, total credit extended to individuals continued to slow during May 2018, whereby the household sector slowed to 6,3% from a growth of 7% recorded at the end of April 2018. The slower growth in credit extended to the household sector was mainly reflected in the mortgage, instalment credit, and other loans and advances categories.

"The annual growth in total overdraft credit rose at the end of May 2018. Growth in overdraft credit rose by 0,7% points to reach 3,5% at the end of May 2018. The higher growth in overdraft credit is driven by an increased demand for this type of credit from both the business and individual sectors," said the report.

Annual growth in other loans and advances rose to 14,8% at the end of May, from a growth of 13,6% at the end of April 2018, attributing the higher growth to an increased demand from businesses due to new loans taken up by the financial services industry.

"Growth in instalment credit contracted further to 5,5% at the end of May 2018 from a contraction of 5,2% a month earlier. The impact of the amendments to the Credit Act, which was introduced last year, continues to reduce the demand for instalment credit," added the report.

Annual growth in mortgage credit slowed to 7,5% at the end of May 2018, compared to 8% at the end of April 2018. The lower growth in mortgage credit was mostly reflected in the household sector.

"Annual growth in mortgage credit extended to individuals slowed to 6,7% at the end of May 2018 compared to 8% a month earlier. The lower demand for mortgage credit by individuals could be a result of the stricter mortgage lending environment created with the introduction of the loan-to-value ratio last year," stated the report.

