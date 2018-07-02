Kenya: Cuban Doctors Arrive in Wajir, Lamu

Cuban doctors who have been recruited to work in Kenya as part of a bilateral arrangement in the medical sector between the Caribbean nation and Kenya have arrived in two more counties.

Two specialist doctors arrived at the Wajir County Referral Hospital on Monday.

Wajir County chief executive of health Abdihakim Billow said that this is the first time the county was receiving a specialist in the radiology unit.

"Initially we only had a radiographer and now we have a specialist who will interpret the results that will come out of the radiology unit and that will be of great benefit to us," he said.

He added that the county government was making plans for interpreters who would work with the doctors to help them understand the patients who will seek their services.

"There are some residents who might not be in a position understand English and we are laying out plans for translators who will work alongside these doctors for effective service delivery," he said.

Meanwhile in Lamu County, two Cuban doctors commenced work at the King Fahad County Hospital on Monday.

The two include an orthopaedic surgeon and a consultant physician.

Speaking to Nation on Monday, Lamu County Chief Officer for Medical Services Abubakar Badawy said the new doctors were allocated houses at the hospital's staff quarters two days ago.

The two join over 500 other medical staff in the county to offer the much needed medical services in the region.

Lamu County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Ahmed Farid termed the arrival of the Cuban doctors as a new dawn for the Health sector in the county.

Dr Farid lauded the national government for posting the two specialists to Lamu and said the move will reinforce quality expertise and also reduce referral cases.

"We trust that with this reinforcement of quality expertise, referral cases will reduce and subsequently the cost of the same will go down. We have for decades been forced to refer orthopaedic cases all the way to Mombasa but now we believe that will happen here. Diagnosis of diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer will be done locally with the physician here," said Dr Farid.

He added that the medical officers in the county are set to greatly benefit from the expertise of the consultant specialists as they interact with them in the course of their work.

One hundred specialist Cuban doctors were dispatched to the counties on Wednesday last week.

They comprise of critical care physicians, cardiologists, oncologists, radiologists, orthopaedic surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and plastic reconstructive surgeons among other specialisations and were allocated to counties based on Kenya's disease burden spread.

"Our doctor-to-patient ratio of 1 doctor to every 16,000 Kenyans remains an obstacle towards achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage. Local specialists are few and far between, yet their services are in high demand in the country.

"The bilateral agreement between Kenya and Cuba will therefore enhance health collaboration in specialised service provision and also build the capacity of our local doctors," said President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the official send-off of the doctors last week.