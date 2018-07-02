2 July 2018

Africa: Lagos Delegation Applauds Tanzania for Rapid Transport Services

Dar es Salaam — A delegation of six people from Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LMATA) has congratulated Tanzania's Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) services in Dar es Salaam saying they will strengthen collaboration.

The authority's deputy director for transport safety Mr Olajiade Oduyoye said on Monday July 2, 2018 that they will share experiences.

The team is visiting Dar es Salaam's BRT to share experience on its services and learn how the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (Dart) managed to win the "2017 Sustainable Transportation Award."

"As a continent, I think it's important to teach each other and learn from one another on issues of land, integration, driving and safety.

"Nigeria was the fourth in Africa to implement the BRT system but is has never won an international award... we might think we are doing better but Dar es Salaam is be better than us and that could be the reason it won the award," he said.

According to him, the team moved around some BRT stations and noticed that the roads were clean - no congestions.

Dart chief executive officer Mr Leonard Lwakatare said that after last week's summit dubbed "Mobilise Dar es Salaam" people from Nigeria extended their stay in the city in order to learn from Dart.

He said they will continue collaborating with them to help them achieve what they want.

More than 230 representatives across the world gathered in Dar es Salaam to attend the forum called Mobilise Dar es Salaam: making space for mobility in booming cities.

