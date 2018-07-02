2 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee to Hold Retreat to End Calm Political Tensions--Tuju

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael says they are planning to hold a retreat amid simmering tensions from the two camps in recent weeks.

Tuju has told a media conference that the retreat will give President Uhuru Kenyatta an opportunity to articulate the party agenda, but the date has not been agreed on.

Tuju has dismissed reports in sections of the media that Jubilee will hold a Parliamentary Group meeting tomorrow.

Tuju insists that the party is intact even with the bickering of MPs mainly from Rift Valley who accuse unnamed powerful persons of plotting to derail Deputy President William Ruto's ambitions.

The salvo was fired last week by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen in a TV interview, when he also dismissed the lifestyle audit ordered by President Kenyatta as having no backing in law.

Kenya

Payment Row to Delay Big Budget Eldoret Bypass

The construction of the 6 billion bypass to de-congest Eldoret town might take longer than expected due to land… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.