Kenya: Jubilee to Hold Retreat to End Calm Political Tensions--Tuju

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael says they are planning to hold a retreat amid simmering tensions from the two camps in recent weeks.

Tuju has told a media conference that the retreat will give President Uhuru Kenyatta an opportunity to articulate the party agenda, but the date has not been agreed on.

Tuju has dismissed reports in sections of the media that Jubilee will hold a Parliamentary Group meeting tomorrow.

Tuju insists that the party is intact even with the bickering of MPs mainly from Rift Valley who accuse unnamed powerful persons of plotting to derail Deputy President William Ruto's ambitions.

The salvo was fired last week by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen in a TV interview, when he also dismissed the lifestyle audit ordered by President Kenyatta as having no backing in law.