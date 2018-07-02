Liberia: Persons With Disabilities to Benefit Social Security

When finalized, a five-year National Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities in Liberia (NAP) 2018-2022 will, among other things, seek to provide Social Security for tenure officials of Persons with Disabilities Organizations.

The Executive Director of the Hope in God Association of the Blind Mr. Johnson K. Dorbor (HIGAB) made the confirmation recently in Monrovia. Dorbor discloses that when finalized, NAP will by law provide welfare to tenure officials, who in case of accident, inability to actively execute their functions as officials of these disabilities organizations.

He says the National Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities will also ensure that the Government of Liberia is responsible to provide public transportation for Persons with Disabilities in the country.

He adds that to ensure that the NAP, international partners such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Christian Aid Association and others are brainstorming on the welfare of Persons with Disabilities.

He notes that the five-year strategic plan is to ensure that issues affecting the wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities are adequately addressed. Besides, the plan will obligate government to providing better health delivery, housing, among others for Persons with Disabilities.

The HIGAB boss confirms that as part of the National Action Plan, a standardized Braille will be prepared for use by all organizations that cater to Persons with Disabilities.