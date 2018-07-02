Minister of Trade and Industry Henry Mussa on was Sunday night attacked by 19 thugs led by Ben Chitenje as one way of preventing him from meeting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) delegates to the elective conference.

Mussa was vying for the party vice-presidency for the South.

His motor vehicle was badly damaged by the panga-wielding thugs and they had two rifles.

The thugs were asking Mike Ben Chitenje for further instructions before the Cabinet minister found his way out.

As of now the motor vehicle is badly damaged and the police are investigating.

According to sources within the DPP Team A the thugs had instructions to kill but failed since others were remembering the Robert Chasowa murder where Chitenjr was one of the accused.

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey said the boys were were party of the convention security committee and could understand why they would want to harm Mussa.

She said that it could be a mistaken identity as they could be looking for some adversaries.