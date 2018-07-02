2 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper

Gambia: Done Deal - Leket, Hoyantan Sign Combat in Battle Deciding Gambia's Arena King

By Sulayman Bah

The much awaited combat between Hoyantan and Leket Bu Barra has been agreed upon after a promoter signed the wrestlers to a contract. The two have been tipped to face off for a long time. However, the wait is now over after Alla Promotions managed to persuade the two and tied them down under contract.

Alla fends off competitions from six other promoters who Foroyaa Sport revealed last week were also vying to secure the deal. Date of the fight hasn't been divulged yet.

Leket and Hoyantan, dubbed an El Classico of some sort, go into the fight on the back of victories.

Hoyantan sashayed over Banjul-based wrestler 'France' of Saku Ham Ham on referee's decision while Leket shoved aside Manduwar on warnings to set up this must-watch meeting at the Independence Stadium.

The pair are yet to taste defeat since resurrection of the Sport in Gambia in 2012 and the winner will be the undisputed Gambia King of Arena.

