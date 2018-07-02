2 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Six PIU Officers Appear in Court Plead On All Counts, Remanded

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Six Police Officers from the Gambia Police Force's Intervention Unit (PIU), have pleaded not guilty to all counts of murder brought against them and remanded in Police custody by the Court.

When the case was called on the Thursday June 26th before Magistrate Fatou Darboe of the Banjul Magistrates Court, A. Bah announced his presence for the State whilst the accused persons were represented by Counsels A. Uzoma and Abdoulie Fatty.

When the charges were read to them, all accused persons pleaded not guilty to each of the counts. State Counsel Bah applied for the Court to allow the accused persons be remanded under Police custody, pending further investigations by the Commission of Inquiry that is probing into the issues surrounding the 18th June incident at Faraba Banta, resulting into the untimely death of three environment protesters against sand mining in their village, by a local Company, 'Julakay'.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons namely Baboucarr Cham, Bala Musa Fatty, Mamadou Jallow, Alieu Camara, Musa Badgie and Nuha Colley, are alleged to have caused the death of Amadou Nyang Jawo, Bakary Kujabi, alias Seyfo and Ismaila Bah, all natives of Faraba village.

The case was later transferred to the High Court since the magistrate court does not have the jurisdiction to hear it.

Gambia

Cuban Medical Team Holds Sixteenth Scientific Meeting

The Cuban Medical Team, held their sixteenth Scientific Meeting in Banjul on 30th June 2018 at the Edward Francis Small… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.