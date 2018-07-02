South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Hosts President Akufo-Addo of Ghana, 5 Jul

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 5 July 2018, host the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the occasion of his State Visit to South Africa. This will be the first state visit that President Ramaphosa hosts since he became President of the Republic of South Africa.

The State Visit will strengthen the already good political, economic and social relations that South Africa and Ghana enjoy, which were formalised at the advent of democracy in South Africa. The two countries established in May 2007 a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), as a structured bilateral mechanism to provide for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The PJCC essentially oversees the implementation of existing twenty two (22) bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding which cover various fields including trade and investment, avoidance of double taxation, information and communication, transport, electricity, oil and gas, tourism, environment, science and technology and arts and culture.

The PJCC has over the years deepened and solidified the relations between the two countries, and laid the foundation for increased bilateral political and economic cooperation, based on mutual respect, commitment to democracy, good governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

South Africa and Ghana also enjoy strong economic cooperation as evidenced by the increasing trade and investment between the two sister Republics. The major South African products exported to Ghana include nuclear reactors, boilers; vehicles other than railway or tramway; articles of iron and steel; electrical machinery and equipment as well as parts thereof and plastics.

The major products imported from Ghana include natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones; boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances as well as wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and rubber.

Some of the South African companies that have invested in Ghana include MTN, Anglo-Gold Ashanti, Goldfields, SABMiller, Woolworths, Engen, Hytech Engineering, Afripa African Explosives Limited, Multichoice, Alliance Media, Broll, Group Five Steeldale, Stanbic Bank, Shoprite Checkers, Sherwood, Steers, South African Airways, 3M and First National Bank.

The State Visit will provide an opportunity for the two Presidents to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries, paying a particular focus on economic, cultural and scientific cooperation.

The two leaders will also discuss issues of mutual interest and concern at the continental and global levels.

One of the main features of the visit will be the Business Forum, which will bring both South African and Ghanaian business sectors together to explore further trade and economic cooperation.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation; Defence and Military Veterans; Energy; Trade and Industry; Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Public Enterprises as well as Science and Technology.

Issued by: The Presidency