2 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Mauritania: The Miracle in Mauritania

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, with President Mohamed Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and African Union Chairperson President Paul Kagame, officiating the Inauguration of Nelson Mandela Avenue in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacting with Heads of State and Government and the South African delegation during the Official Opening of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Nouakchott, capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The 2018 theme of the AU under which the Summit will be held is "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation". The theme presents a unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the Continent. 01/07/2018. Siyabulela Duda

What was discussed at the 31st African Union summit in Mauritania this weekend is about as newsworthy as the fact that the country pulled off the summit at all. There was the usual talk about continental conflicts, a whole debate around this year's theme of corruption, and some inching closer to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Much like the continental body's ambitions to silence Africa's guns by 2020, having a summit in the desert capital Nouakchott (population one million) was an ambitious, almost impossible feat.

Six weeks before the June 25 start date, the grand conference centre was a mere foundation, and the hotels...

