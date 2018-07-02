2 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Umalusi Exposes Websites Selling Fake Matric Certificates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Education and training quality assurer Umalusi has condemned websites that sell fake matric certificates to the public, particularly because this constitutes a criminal offence that is punishable by law.

Members of the public have been urged to be vigilant and report these websites to police as the misrepresentation of qualifications poses a threat to the country's education system, reads a statement from Umalusi.

"It is appalling that the people who manage these websites continue to do it with impunity. I want to assure South Africans that the law will be extremely harsh on those who are found guilty of producing fake matric certificates," Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said.

All public and private bodies that want to ascertain the credentials of their employees are advised to visit the Umalusi website, www.umalusi.org.za, and go to the verification page for the names of verification agencies that have contracts with Umalusi.

As the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi is tasked with the responsibility of developing and managing a sub-framework of qualifications and to quality assure it in accordance with the National Qualifications Framework Act No 67 of 2008, and the General and Further Education and Training Quality Assurance Act No 58 of 2001.

Source: News24

South Africa

Fuel Price Spike Pushes Costs into Record Territory

Motorists' wallets are in for another shock after the June petrol price hike. Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.