Liberia: Chambers Reaffirms Liberia's Relationship

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has told the South African Ambassador accredited near Monrovia that the Government of Liberia will remain committed to fostering the longstanding bilateral relationship between both countries.

Dr. Chambers spoke over the weekend at his Capitol Building Office when Ambassador Vanapalan Punjanathan Moodley paid him a courtesy visit.

Chambers who recounted the numerous contributions of the South African government towards Liberia's rebuilding process said the government of President George Weah appreciates the tireless efforts of South Africa in the reconstruction process of Liberia.

He however, indicated that Liberia is ready for business with South Africa to ensure that the country gets on path with its developmental programs that will bring total relief to the country economy and its people.

For his Part, Ambassador Moodley lauded the Government of Liberia for the sustenance of peace after the departure of United Nations peace keepers from the country.

Ambassador Moodley expressed hope that whatever support his country will give Liberia will be used for the revitalization of the country's economy.

The South African diplomat said his government remains unbending to ensuring that sufficient aids are given to the Liberian government for the immediate recovery of the country's developmental agenda in the wake of economic constraints facing Liberia under the administration of President George Weah.