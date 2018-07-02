South Africa: Limusa Sends Condolences to President Jacob Zuma's Family

press release

The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (LIMUSA) sends its condolences to President Jacob Zuma and his family after the loss of their son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

We understand that death is unusual to every family. Death by nature is a friend to no one. We hope that the family finds strength during this difficult time after the sudden loss of their son. LIMUSA extends its deepest condolences to President Jacob Zuma and his family. We equally mourn the sudden passing of Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult and painful period.

Issued by LIMUSA