Liberia: Weah Extols Canada

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of Canada on the occasion commemorating that country's 151st Independence anniversary.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Canada will observe its 151st Independence anniversary on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

In the message to the Governor-General of Canada, the Right Honorable Julie Payette, President Weah added "On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in my own name, it gives me immense pleasure to extend heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to you, and through you, to the Government and people of Canada, on the auspicious occasion of the 151st Independence anniversary of your country."

The Liberian President further expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of Canada for the historic bonds of cooperation and friendship subsisting between the two countries and peoples.

The Liberian leader recounted that the longstanding ties between both nations had led to the historic visit of the two Canadian ships to Liberia in February 2018, to seek activities in sailing with Liberian sailors, which he said presented the opportunity for exchanges on efforts to further deepen future bilateral ties in many spheres.

President Weah then hoped and prayed that the people of Canada will continue to enjoy prosperity and blessings of peace and unity as they celebrate this historic milestone.