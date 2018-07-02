Liberia: NPHIL Boss Calls On Pharmacists

The Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia - NPHIL, Tolbert Nyenswah has called on Pharmacists in the country to join the campaign on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

According to a release issued in Monrovia, the NPHIL boss discloses that the growing wave of AMR in Liberia should claim the attention of every Liberian especially Pharmacists who, he believes, can play a more meaningful role in this campaign.

Serving as Guest Speaker at the launch of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists-Monrovia study Center held on Friday, June 29, 2018, Director General Nyenswah asserted that AMR is a growing concern not only to the health care system but to public health globally. He continues, the release further pointed out that the misuse, over use, wrong-prescription and over prescription of drugs to patients is some factors that are contributing to the health problems of the country and called on the Pharmacist Board of Liberia to act and act quickly.

According to DG Nyenswah, AMR can contribute to an individual lack of productivity which could have an emotional impact on the labor force and affect the growth of the economy. He said, "I therefore called on you as pharmacists to join this campaign against AMR, and this can be done through training, communication and guideline for AMR".

He congratulated the pharmacists of Liberia for the courageous step in launching the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) Liberia Chapter and as well praised the pharmacist sector of Liberia for the cordial relation in building a resilience health sector, the release averred.