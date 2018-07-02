South Africa: Mkhize Rejects Claim of Wrongdoing Linked to Municipalities and VBS

Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday denied that he had any involvement with the investment of municipalities in VBS Mutual Bank, describing the allegations as "totally untrue".

This comes after the president of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) General Bantu Holomisa accused Mkhize of facilitating an arrangement for municipalities to invest in the controversial VBS Mutual Bank.

Earlier, Holomisa said he had given President Cyril Ramaphosa a document which pointed to Mkhize's involvement.

Mkhize was still the treasurer general of the ANC back in 2016. However, Mkhize said Holomisa has abused his name and added that it was a fraudulent document. "The document indicates no author and no contact details to demonstrate authenticity, there is clumsy page numbering and the document shows clear signs of cut and paste wherein background features show slides that were done from different, unrelated documents."

"It is clearly some shoddy work by mischievous individuals," Mkhize said in a statement. He added that he had met several companies, listed and unlisted, big and small, during his tenure as treasure general - to discuss ANC policies.

Holomisa also shared a picture of Mkhize with a caption that read: "After that presentation to him on 23 June 2016, they went 2 VBS on 17/9/16. Ask him what was the meeting about (sic)."

Mkhize said he was unfazed by the picture and that it did not provide evidence of any wrongdoing.

"I visited the offices of VBS in 2016 and that is where they made the presentation of who they are and what they do, and as usual, pictures were taken."

"No discussion took place about municipalities or the issues raised in the document."

Mkhize said that he supported the government's investigation and processes into VBS and were concerned that money intended for service delivery may have been wrongfully diverted.

