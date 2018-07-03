2 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 23 Unidentified Corpses - Three Suspects Arrested in Zamfara

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian police on patrol.

The Police Command in Zamfara said it arrested three suspects in connection with the 23 unidentified corpses found in Boko Community, Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Gusau on Monday.

Mr Shehu noted that the information at the disposal of the command revealed that the unidentified corpses were discovered littered the bush in the area last Friday.

"The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Zurmi Local Government Area mobilised to the scene and evacuated 23 corpses with the assistance of people of the community.

"The command has commenced investigation into the matter, even when the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained," he said.

He explained that the three arrested suspects were helping the police in their investigation.

"The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, has assigned a special police team of the command to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

"He appealed to communities in the state to always provide useful information to assist security agencies to fight criminals," he said.

(NAN)

