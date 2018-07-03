2 July 2018

Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Kept On a Nigerian Naval Warship in Bayelsa - Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa.

Fani-Kayode made this known in a post on his Tweeter handle on Monday, saying that 'intelligence reports suggest that my friend and brother Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa and that Buhari intends to keep him there until 2019 and then drop him in the Atantic ocean after "winning" the February election...

Know this: the incarceration,torture and murder of Nnamdi Kanu will not go unavenged or unpunished.The God of Justice will serve His judgement on all those involved in this sinister, gruesome and homicidal initiative. Buhari will soon know that God rules in the affairs of men.

Intelligence reports suggest that my friend and brother Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa and that Buhari intends to keep him there until 2019 and then drop him in the Atantic ocean after "winning" the February election... 1/2

- Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 2, 2018

