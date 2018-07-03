Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports he met former president Robert Mugabe and agreed a post-election cabinet line-up with the veteran leader.

The claims were picked up by State media which has faced allegations of bias against the opposition ahead of the crunch July 30 elections.

Chamisa is the lead rival to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who took over power last November after Mugabe was toppled by a military coup.

According social media claims Monday, Chamisa supposedly met Mugabe in Dubai and agreed an electoral pact with the deposed leader.

Mugabe reportedly endorsed Chamisa and offered a $2m war chest to back the latter's campaign.

In return, the MDC-T leader would accommodate Mugabe loyalists in his post-election cabinet, with the veteran leader's wife Grace supposedly line up for one of the vice president posts.

Chamisa's spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sabanda scoffed at the claims saying; "People are clutching at straws.

"I have seen the list with some people whom we do not even know. The next thing that they will say is that Chamisa met an angel.

"It is nowhere near the truth. The point is that we will accept every vote even from (President) Mnangagwa. We know that Chamisa is going to win this election."