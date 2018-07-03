3 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Scoffs At Claims He Met Mugabe and Agreed Cabinet Line-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).
By UK Bureau

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports he met former president Robert Mugabe and agreed a post-election cabinet line-up with the veteran leader.

The claims were picked up by State media which has faced allegations of bias against the opposition ahead of the crunch July 30 elections.

Chamisa is the lead rival to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who took over power last November after Mugabe was toppled by a military coup.

According social media claims Monday, Chamisa supposedly met Mugabe in Dubai and agreed an electoral pact with the deposed leader.

Mugabe reportedly endorsed Chamisa and offered a $2m war chest to back the latter's campaign.

In return, the MDC-T leader would accommodate Mugabe loyalists in his post-election cabinet, with the veteran leader's wife Grace supposedly line up for one of the vice president posts.

Chamisa's spokesman Dr Nkululeko Sabanda scoffed at the claims saying; "People are clutching at straws.

"I have seen the list with some people whom we do not even know. The next thing that they will say is that Chamisa met an angel.

"It is nowhere near the truth. The point is that we will accept every vote even from (President) Mnangagwa. We know that Chamisa is going to win this election."

Zimbabwe

Looters Have Returned U.S.$850 Million - President

Government has so far recovered US$850 million out of the US$1, 4 billion illegally externalised by corporates and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.