Kenya: Makena Onjerika Wins 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing

Photo: Caine Prize

Makena Onjerika wins Caine Prize for African Writing

Kenyan writer Makena Onjerika has won the 2018 Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story "Fanta Blackcurrant", beating four other finalists.

The prize comes with a £10,000 award.

The story was published in Wasafiri in 2017.

Makena was announced the winner at an award dinner on Monday 2 July by Dinaw Mengestu, the chairman of the judges.

Makena is a graduate of the MFA Creative Writing programme at New York University, and has been published in Urban Confusions and Wasafiri. She lives in Nairobi and is currently working on a fantasy novel.

The shortlist was announced in May and included four other finalists: Nonyelum Ekwempu (Nigeria), Stacy Hardy (South Africa), Olufunke Ogundimu (Nigeria) and Wole Talabi (Nigeria).

Sudanese writer and poet Bushra al-Fadil won the 2017 award for his short story titled "The Story of the Girl Whose Birds Flew Away".

Other winners in the past seven competitions are: South Africa's Lidudumalingani (2016), Zambia's Namwali Serpell (2015), Kenya's Okwiri Oduor (2014), Nigeria's Tope Folarin (2013), Nigeria's Rotimi Babatunde (2012), Zimbabwe's NoViolet Bulawayo (2011) and Sierra Leone's Olufemi Terry (2010).