2 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Watch - Several Mountain Passes Remain Closed Due to Heavy Snowfall

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Snow in the Western Cape.

Several mountain passes remain closed on Monday following snowfall across the country.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the Gydo, Theronsberg, Matroosberg and Swartberg passes remained closed.

Heavy snowfall has also been reported on the Lootsberg Pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

In addition, snowfall has been reported in parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State.

Icy weather continues through to Tuesday as the cold front passes over the country, following heavy rainfall and snow across parts of the country.

Source: News24

South Africa

