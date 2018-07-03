2 July 2018

Malawi: Mob Stones to Death Unidentified Man in Mangochi

By Kondwani Magombo

An angry mob on Friday morning stoned to death unidentified man at Ntanje Village in Chimwala area in Mangochi while another escaped when the two were spotted pushing a motor bike suspected to have been stolen.

Mangochi Police Station Public Relations officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida, confirmed the development saying the two were spotted pushing a Yamaha DT 125 motor cycle through unchartered hilly route in the area.

Maida said when the community policing structures of the area were alerted, they followed the two and quizzed them where they had gotten the motor bike from and when the two men gave unsatisfactory answers, the community police attempted to arrest them.

But the two unidentified men abandoned the motor bike and tried to escape prompting the community policing members to run after them.

"According to one of the community policing members, Frank Banda, one of the suspects stopped and started pelting stones at the people and in return the latter stoned him back," explained Maida.

He added: "In the process, the suspect sustained deep wounds on the forehead and abdomen and he died on the spot, while his co-suspect escaped unhurt."

Autopsy conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that the death was due to severe head injuries secondary to severe loss of blood, according to Maida.

Meanwhile the dead body is being kept at Mangochi District Hospital mortuary pending identification.

Police in the district have since appealed to the general public to refrain from taking the law into their hands but to rather report any suspected person to police.

