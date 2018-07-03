Rwanda: Rwamagana - Students Seek to Impact Community Health

University students in Rwamagana have conducted Nursing Student Week to promote health of the community in the district.

The community outreach was prepared by Forum of Higher Learning Institutions in Rwamagana led by University of Rwanda- School of Nursing, Eastern Province and Rwamagana District.

During the one week exercise, the students focused on non-communicable diseases screening, HIV check-up, education on hygiene, sanitation, and family planning, as well as providing hygiene materials.

EpiphanieMukabaranga, UR Rwamagana Campus Manager and coordinator of the forum, said the idea came from nursing students association aimed at raising awareness in recognition of nurses' role in the society and their contribution to the protection and preservation of citizens' health.

"This is what universities and higher learning institutions are supposed to do; not only to teach and research, but also to be involved in activities like these that reach to our communities by identifying what is needed and making our contribution," she said.

The Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs of Rwamagana, Jeanne Umutoni, said the programmemade an impact in the district especially in terms of family planning and prevention of diseases.

Denis Niyonsenga, a nursing student, said that community outreach was one of their goals and objectives.

"It is actually our aim to get closer to residents, care for them, and help them prevent diseases before they come to us sick," he said.

Niyonsenga added that the exercise builds their capacity, giving them more skills and a good opportunity to put into practice what they learn in class.

"The most important thing here is that I am able to save people's lives. It is better to advise them how they can prevent the diseases before it's too late," he explained.

UR Rwamagana campus was previously a private Nursing and Midwifery School until the beginning of this academic year. It was founded in 1962 as a secondary school teaching nursing and midwifery.