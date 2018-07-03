3 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: The Africa We Want Is Being Built Before Our Eyes - Kagame

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame has said that the Africa we want is being built piece by piece following increased progress towards achieving the goals Africa has set for herself.

Highlighting the progress on the African Continental Free Trade Area, President Kagame announced Burundi, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Sierra Leone as the five new signatories bringing the number of signatories up to 49 member states with six members who have ratified.

"The Africa we want is being built, piece by piece, before our eyes. Let's keep it up, and do even more, and better, going forward," Kagame said.

Earlier in the day, President Kagame attended a luncheon on the Financing of African Union-Led Peace Support Operations hosted by President Abdel Aziz of Mauritania in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The meeting was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and African Union Heads of State and Government.

The session was on the sidelines of 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union which ended yesterday.

The President observed that with improved predictability of peace support operations, the continent will be in a better place to maintain stability.

"The issue of predictable financing for peace support operations is a critical one, as we work to ensure security and stability on our continent," Kagame said.

The AU 2019 budget presented at the summit has reduced external dependency and increased efficiency as well as boosted contributions to the Peace Fund.

This is also set to improve Africa's engagement with the United Nations Security Council towards funding peacekeeping operation in the continent.

The President welcomed input by France towards improving peace operations on the continent saying that they are an important partner.

"France is an important partner in the fight against terrorism in Africa. This is why we are pleased to have this conversation with President Macron today, to ensure that peace operations on the continent have sufficient and sustainable funding," he said.

The President also met with Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Masayoshi Son to discuss investment in solar energy in Africa.

At the meeting, Kagame was joined by President Alpha Condé of Guinea and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki.

Masayoshi Son pledged to invest up to $100 Billion in solar energy in Africa.

Commenting on the investment, Kagame said that it was a huge partnership that could create a difference in a resource that would have otherwise been wasted.

The President also held several bilateral meetings with Heads of State including Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who is also the AU Anti-corruption Champion, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Macky Sall of Senegal.

Africa

New Drive to Develop Drugs in Africa to Fight Malaria, TB

In a bid to generate African solutions to African challenges, researchers on the continent are being offered grants to… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.