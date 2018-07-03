3 July 2018

Nigeria: French President, Macron to Inaugurate New Alliance Francaise in Lagos Tomorrow

President Emmanuel Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti's nightclub.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to arrive in Nigeria today, will tomorrow inaugurate a new Alliance Francaise centre in Lagos.

The sprawling new edifice, which would serve as the organisation's headquarters is located at No.9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The inauguration of the new Alliance Francaise complex is expected to be one of the highpoints of President Macron's visit to Nigeria.

The event, which will be held at 9a.m. is expected to be attended by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, top government officials, members of the diplomatic community, captains of industry and cultural ambassadors, amongst other dignitaries.

Alliance Française is a French language and cultural centre and has 10 associations throughout Nigeria.

They are located in Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

Each Alliance Française centre is a non-profit making association and has three broad objectives; namely, teaching of French worldwide, with classes for all types of audiences, making French culture and the culture of French speaking countries better known and Fostering cultural diversity through the promotion of all cultures.

The new Alliance Francaise centre in Ikoyi is a palatial purpose built state-of-the-art structure constructed with an eye to aesthetics. It has accompanying well-spaced out car park and beautiful ambience and lush flower beds and trees.

It is exquisitely finished with tasteful furnishing.

