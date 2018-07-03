Kenya: Huawei Donates Sh10 Million to This Year's Safaricom Marathon in Lewa

Nairobi — Global telecommunications company Huawei Technologies has donated Sh10 million to this year's Safaricom Marathon in Lewa, which took place on Saturday 30th June, 2018 at the Lewa Conservancy.

The marathon is in its 19th year and features a full and a half marathon. The annual event is aimed at raising funds for wildlife conservation, community development, education and healthcare.

Speaking at the ceremony where the cheque was handed over, Huawei's Public Affairs Director, Adam Lane, reiterated Huawei's commitment to improving the lives of communities in Kenya and other countries in which they operate.

"We are proud to once again be participants in this year's Safaricom Marathon in Lewa and most importantly to make a contribution that will go a long way in changing the lives of communities around the Lewa Conservancy. Huawei continues to be a responsible corporate by ensuring that we have a positive impact on the environment around which we operate," said Lane.

"Our sustainability strategy clearly outlines our enthusiasm in ensuring that we make a maximum contribution to the communities and countries that operate in and in the long run ensuring that the relationship is that of mutual benefit," said Lane.

The Safaricom Marathon in Lewa is an annual event organized in partnership with the Lewa Conservancy. Since its inception in the year 2000, the marathon has raised $7 million.