Nigeria: Buhari's Returning Officer, Baba-Ahmed Quits APC, Accuses Party of Incompetence

Returning officer to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential elections and Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, yesterday quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He accused the President and the ruling party of gross incompetence, saying they lacked the wherewithal to lead the country out of its present security and socio-economic challenges.

Announcing his exist from party at a press conference in Kaduna, he explained that he would not continue to be part of a political party whose ideals and ethos have been thrown to the winds, while the government had failed to address the nation's socio-economic ills.

"This statement is to inform the public of my resignation from APC. I have sent a formal letter to this effect to the chairman of my ward," he said.

Baba-Ahmed also pointed out that it was a difficult decision to leave a party he helped form and made his humble contributions to put in power.

"But after three years, I need to say that APC has grossly under-performed and I have forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership.

"I do not believe in my conscience that the APC should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019," he said.

He, however, stressed that he was not leaving to join another political party, adding: "This is my decision and mine alone and has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

"It is a decision taken after due consultations with the Akida Group, a group that predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the Senate President.

"I will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue of salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and bitter divisions. I am grateful for the opportunities I had to chair the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and APC in Kaduna State," he stated.

Meanwhile, Saraki has distanced himself from Baba-Ahmed's decision to leave the APC.

His Special Adviser on New Media, Olu W. Onemola, made this known on his twitter handle yesterday, saying: "Before you people jump to conclusions, the announcement in Kaduna by Baba-Ahmed, has nothing to do with Saraki.