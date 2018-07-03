3 July 2018

Nigeria: Cholera, Diarrhea Kill 29 in Katsina

By Danjuma Michael

Katsina — An outbreak of cholera and diarrhea has killed no fewer than 29 people across Katsina State.

While 17 died of cholera, the rest 12 lost their lives to chronic diarrhea and vomiting.

The Commissioner for Health, Mrs. Mariatu Bala Usman, who confirmed the development yesterday, noted: "We do have a cholera outbreak in Katsina. We have surveillance systems across the 34 local government areas (LGAs).

"The Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers work directly with the Primary Health Care Development Agency responsible for the managing of outbreaks like these."

She went on: "They have been on alert since the first case in Kusada.

"Currently, we have cases of diarrhea and vomiting in about seven LGAs. One hundred and eighty persons were affected by the outbreak and we recorded 12 deaths.

"Seven local governments were affected. They include Funtua, Kaita, Jibia, Kankia, Ingawa, Kusada and Katsina.

"Government has procured emergency drugs for the 34 LGAs and the PHC for onward distribution.

The commissioner further stated: "We are planning to procure chlorine for the 34 LGAs to safeguard their water because we realise the cause is from the consumption of contaminated water and foods.

"Our religion teaches and encourages that we visit a sick patient in the hospital and it attracts reward, but we are advising the people to desist from visiting patients with diarrhea until they get better."

She added that N70 million had been disbursed for the control of communicable diseases in the state.

