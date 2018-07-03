Kenya: 32 Pros for KCB Karen Masters

The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) has released its list of 32 professionals who will participate in this year's KCB Karen Masters at Karen Country Club from July 19.

The list released after the conclusion of the fourth leg in the Road to Karen series on Wednesday includes those who had been exempted from the qualifying series.

Those are Riz Charania of Windsor, Sigona's Mohit Mediratta, who both made the cut during the Kenya Open at Muthaiga, Zambia-based Anil Shah, Eric Ooko and Simon Ngige, who have been featuring in the Sunshine Tour series.

The list, which was released by Yolanda Andersen who has been in charge of publicity and the PGK website, was sent to both the Sunshine Tour and Karen Country Club.

Andersen said the final leg of the Road to Karen will be treated as final practice session. It will be played over 72 holes at Karen from Sunday, July 8 to Wednesday July 11.

"There are two more slots which we are confirming later today to make it 15 African countries," said Andersen.

Kenya's full list will be Alfred Nandwa (Railway), Albert Orende (Vet Lab), Anil Shah(Royal), Boniface Kosgey (Golf Park), Boniface Simwa (Eldoret), John Wangai (Sigona), David Opati (Windsor), David Wakhu (Golf Park) and Dismas Indiza (Mumias).

Others are Elisha Kasuku (Royal), Eric Ooko(Royal), Frank Matilo (Muthaiga), Ganeev Giddie (Muthaiga), Hesbon Kutwa (Royal), Jacob Okello (Golf Park), Jeff Kubwa (Muthaiga), Joseph Karanja(Golf Park), Justus Madoya (Great Rift), Ken Abuto, Ken Bollo (Royal), Kevin Mabele (KAF), Kopan Timbe (Muthaiga), Mathew Omondi (Vet Lab) and Mohit Mediratta (Sigona).

The list also includes Nelson Mudanyi (Muthaiga), Nelson Simwa (Vet Lab), Njuguna Ngugi (Nyali), Richard Ainley (Nakuru), Riz Charania (Windsor), Simon Ngige (Thika), Sujan Shah (Sigona) and Tony Omulli (Golf Park).