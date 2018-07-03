Kenya to Take Part in Four Nations Cricket Tourney

Kenya's cricket team leave for Kigali on Thursday to compete in the Four-Nation Africa "B' Twenty20 qualifiers that runs from July 7 to 14.

Other teams that will take part in the tourney are Uganda, Tanzania alongside the hosts.

The four teams will fight it out for the two slots reserved for the Eastern sub-region group in the ICC World Twenty20 Africa regional finals.

The two finalists in Kigali will join Ghana and Nigeria, who made it through for next year's continental qualifier during the North-Western sub-region tournament held in Nigeria in April.

The two qualifiers from the Southern sub-region group will be known in October after the groups' event set for Botswana from October 28 to November 3.

Kenya's national team coach, Maurice Odumbe, Monday said that he was optimistic that his charges will not disappoint in Kigali.

"The boys batted well during our tour of Zimbabwe from June 10 to 20, but the bowlers let us down. To improve on bowling, I have recalled both Elijah Otieno and Eugene Ochieng, whom I believe will strengthen that department of the game.

"As for batting, we are going to miss the services of Irfan Karim, who is out of the country and Karan Kaul, who is nursing an injured wrist. Karim's position will be filled by Dhiren Gondaria who will open batting with Alex Obanda.

The former team captain, Rakep Patel will bat one down. Rakep and Dhiren both open batting for Kanbis and the two understand each other well the way I did with Kennedy Obuya who opened batting for Kenya during our days," said Odunbe.

"If the top six batsmen cannot do the job for you, then do not expect the tail-enders to come and score runs."

This will be Odumbe's first main assignment with the national team since he replaced Thomas Odoyo as head coach.

Full squad:

Shem Ngoche (captain) Dhiren Gondaria, Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Rushab Patel, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Nelson Odhiambo, Pushpaak Kerai, Eugene Ochieng, Collins Obuya and Lucas Oluoch. Maurice Odumbe (head coach) and Lameck Onyango (assistant coach).