2 July 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Sport Botswana Launches Boleke Mmampatile

By Leteng Nokwane

Mogobane — Sport Botswana chief executive officer, Victor Shabani has launched Boleke Mmampatile game in partnership with Mogobane Conservation and Development Trust recently.

According to Shabani, Boleke Mmampatile was an urban adventure race with epic twists and a mix of various traditional games with athletic pro-sport built into it.

He said the initiative seeks to engage the private sector to support government in growing local sport and package it into a lucrative tourism venture to ensure that it benefits the locals especially the youth who were currently facing unemployment.

The race, which will feature 80 teams of two chasing each other all over Gaborone in a modified 'hide and seek' game with elements of the childhood game, will be held on November 30.

"The race will start and finish in the main mall area and the teams will within a six-hour window run through a combination of 21 checkpoints hidden and spread throughout the city. At each checkpoint, teams will solve puzzles, take questions, undertake tasks, navigate obstacles, and collect clues and points to pass race levels on to the next," he said.

He also explained that the participants would be divided into two groups of 20 teams and each referred to as the seeker group and runner group and each team comprises of two individuals with a pre-existing relationship.

Registration is open and to qualify for entry into the game, one must be at least 13-years-old and above and all players below the age of 18 and must upon registration provide a signed parental consent form available," he said.

He said all the registrants that met the minimum requirements for participation shall immediately qualify for entry into a number of other sub-events, games, and competitions most of which remained secret until the final event draw.

The final draw of the event will be held on September 29.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for December 14 and the winner would get away with a destination travel to Okavango.

Mogobane Conservation and Development Trust chairperson, Victor Ruele commended Shabani for coming up with a brilliant idea that would turn Mogobane into a sport tourism area since the final draw would be held at Mogobane.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

