Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has dropped the Home Affairs minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, in a mini cabinet reshuffle announced yesterday.

Speaking during a televised event, the Chief Secretary (CS), Ambassador John Kajazi, announced that President Magufuli decided to promote one deputy minister, pick one new minister and one new deputy minister.

Dr Magufuli also exchanged dockets of two ministers, appointed three Permanent Secretaries (PSs) and four Deputy Permanent Secretaries (DPs), named the new National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairman, three commissioners and one ambassador.

Amb Kijazi said the deputy minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union Affairs), Mr Kangi Lugola, has been promoted to become the new minister for Home Affairs, replacing Dr Nchemba.

Dr Nchemba, who is the Iramba West constituency legislator, has been the Home Affairs minister since 2016. "Singida Urban legislator Mussa Ramadhani Sima has been appointed as the deputy minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union Affairs) to replace Mr Lugola," he said. He noted that Morogoro South East legislator Omary Mgumba will be the co-deputy minister of the ministry of Agriculture after a thorough analysis of the sector's significance.

"The two ministers (Prof Mbarawa and Mr Kamwelwe) will exchange their dockets. Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Prof Makame Mbarawa shifts to the ministry of Water and Irrigation and his counterpart Isack Kamwelwe moves to replace him," he said.

He said Dr Moses Mpogole Kusiluka becomes State House PS replacing Mr Alphayo Kidata who was appointed the Tanzanian ambassador to Canada. Before his appointment, he was he was the ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development PS.

According to him, Dr Rashid Adam Tamatama has been appointed the Fisheries PS in the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, replacing Dr Yohana Budeba who is retiring.

Dr Tamatama served as the director general of the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (Tafiri).

He said Major General Jacob Kingu will replace retiring Maj Gen (rtd) Projest Rwegasira as Home Affairs PS.

Maj Gen Kingu served as the head of National Defence College.