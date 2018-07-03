Nigeria: Group Blames Hike in Food Prices On Multiple Taxation

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) has raised alarm over multiple taxation suffered by those in the foodstuff and cattle trade, a situation they say is responsible for food price increase in the country.

They also called on government at all levels to wade in on touts who, in the name of revenue generation, had subjected their members to what they termed "criminal activities and robbery" as they move their goods from one part of the country to another.

Speaking to journalists at the First Quadrennial National Conference of AUFCDN in Abuja, National President of the union, Dr. Muhammed Tahir, said the meeting was geared towards finding lasting solution to the menace which had brought untold hardship on members and indeed citizens.

Dr. Tahir said, "This meeting is to discuss the union with our members from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, stakeholders and government, what are we about, what are we doing now and where we are heading to.

"Our union's laws are in agreement with both state and federal revenue laws to pay our revenues from uploading points to offloading points. We discussed these with government at various levels and it is there.

"Imagine a situation that you load from Kano and pay everything as regards revenue and get the required permits, but you again start paying another one from Kaduna, Niger, Abuja, Kogi, Edo Delta, Anambra, Imo and so on. By the time you get to your destination, you might have incurred an extra N250,000 which you will add to the goods, hence the increasing price of food to the detriment of our fellow citizens. Government should please check this anomaly."